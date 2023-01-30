DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Do you have an air fryer that’s collecting dust because you don’t know how to use it? Maybe you got the appliance as a gift over the holidays and don’t quite understand what to make in it. Well, Heather Johnson, also known as the Food Hussy, has a new book to help you with that: The “I Love My Air Fryer” Cooking for One Recipe Book.

This book will help readers save money by reducing food waste and sharing directions to delicious, homemade, single-serving meals in minutes. From breakfast to dessert, these 175 perfectly portioned recipes have you covered. From hard boiled eggs to bread pudding to beef jerky, Johnson’s book shows us you can do it all with this magical device.

Make sure to check out Heather Johnson’s “I Love My Air Fryer” Cooking for One Recipe Book. Click the video for more information.