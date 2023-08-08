DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The wedding season never ends with The Flowerman servicing the Greater Dayton, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky areas. On Tuesday, Erin Geyer, Director of Marketing & Media, and Sydney Matthews, Bridal Client Experience Manager, featured several fall bouquets on Living Dayton! They say the fall is actually the busiest time for The Flowerman while the summer is a close second.

If you are a bride looking to cut corners, both Geyer and Matthews say one of the best ways to do so is being honest with your consultant and trusting them. If you are honest with a firm budget up front, it will give your consultant a clear picture of different cost-effective flowers and designs to try!

Additionally, staying ahead in flower planning is key. Geyer and Matthews suggest 6-9 months of planning is recommended for your flower arrangements but if you have a longer engagement, brides are encouraged to get the ball rolling sooner!

