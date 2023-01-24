DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Taco Tuesday is even better when it’s with Condado Taco’s! Brooke Rybicki from Condado joined the team in the Living Dayton kitchen and shared the delicious details of their new fire roasted street bowl for Restaurant Week.

Additionally, she shared their Tequila Lime Steak taco, a cheesy and savory, Philly-inspired taco. Composed of a flour soft and hard corn shells with queso blanco, tequila-lime steak, fajita peppers and onions, and a smoked cheddar queso drizzle.

Rybicki also brought Condado’s Brussel Simmons Queso, a House made queso Blanco with crispy shaved brussels sprouts topped with bacon and a balsamic glaze.

Ingredients for the new fire roasted street bowl:

Roasted chicken

Rice

Black beans

Fire roasted corn

Cilantro lime aioli

Cotija cheese

Chopped cilantro

Tajin

Lime wedge

For more details on Restaurant week and the full segment, watch the video above.