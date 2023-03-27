DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The final performance for the Kettering Children’s Theater in the original Rosewood Arts Center is coming up! Baker Street Irregulars will take the stage, right before the renovations will start on the historic theater. The theater has been around since 1985 and more than 1,000 aspiring young actors have taken part in the KCT program.

Andrew Dailey, Program Supervisor for Rosewood Arts Center and Mary Snapp, Kettering Children’s Theater Director joined the Living Dayton team to share details on the performance and upcoming renovations.

Baker Street Irregulars will be on the stage of the Rosewood Arts Center from March 31st to April 2nd. Friday and Saturday performances will take place at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for children under 13 years old.

Watch the video above for further details!