YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) - The pandemic has been difficult on many people and families, be that losing a job or struggling to put food on the table. The Foodbank of Dayton is now offering mobile food pantries at the First Baptist Church of Yellow Springs.

"We're going into this community and providing food for anybody in need. We have a variety of fresh produce, pre-packaged items, bakery as well. Just really a wide variety of items as well for anybody who might need food assistance just to get by," said Dayton Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale.