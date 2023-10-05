DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Nicotine use remains the #1 preventable cause of disease and death in Montgomery County, Ohio and across the country. Director of Implementation with Soter Technologies Bruce Barcelo joined Living Dayton on Thursday to warn teens and parents about the dangers of vaping.

Barcelo says that research is revealing more bout the use of e-cigarettes and our youth and studies have shown that vaping increases depression in youth and inhibits blood vessel function in the brain and heart just like cigarettes. Parents may feel helpless or don’t know where to begin when it comes to talking with their kids about the dangers of vaping, but Barcelo encourages parents to set a good example by being nicotine-free, become an advocate for policy change in your community and reach out to your pediatrician for quitting resources.



For more information, you can contact Barcelo at bruce.barcelo@sotertechnologies.com, watch the video above, or click here!