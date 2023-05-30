DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After ending on a cliffhanger in season 3, The CW’s Nancy Drew is returning for its fourth and final season! Actress Kennedy McMann joined the Living Dayton team to talk about what you can expect.

In this fresh take on the beloved character, the fourth season will begin a few weeks after where season 3 left off. Nancy will be focusing on a case of bodies missing from a cemetery.

Kennedy, who plays Nancy, said she has really enjoyed developing her character and modernizing her! Kennedy considers Nancy to be confident and a step in the right direction for the character.

Tune in to the fourth and final season premiere on Dayton’s CW on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m.