DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton Magazine’s Best of Dayton 2023 event is set to take place in September! Representatives Brad Hoicowitz and Sara Sybert visited Living Dayton on Friday to preview what’s to come this year! The Best of Dayton is a celebration and competition between the top local businesses within the Greater Dayton area. At the event, category finalists will be on display for you to sample and experience firsthand!

Event Details:

September 28, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Top of the Market Banquet Center

32 Webster St, Dayton, OH 45402

Living Dayton Hosts Liza Mahacheck and Caroline Morse will be hosting this year’s Best of Dayton 2023 event.

To get your tickets, watch the video above or click here!