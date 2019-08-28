“The Book of Mormon” on stage at Schuster Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s the musical that will have you laughing so hard, you’ll fall out of your seat! “The Book of Mormon” is a musical comedy that tells the story of two quite opposite men of Mormon faith who are paired up for their missionary work.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.