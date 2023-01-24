DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Who has what it takes to make the Best Bloody Mary in all of Dayton? Find out at the 2023 Bloody Mary Showdown! Lisa Grigsby shared all the juicy details of this event.

Happening from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5th at Top of the Market on Webster Street, this is a competition that Bloody Mary fans won’t want to miss.

Dayton Bartenders will compete, bringing their own mixes and garnishes to the table. Guests can sample and vote on the different cocktails, with the purchase of a ticket: VIP or General Admission.

The best part? It’s all for a good cause. The charity beneficiary is The Castle– a safe haven for adults with mental disorders in Centerville.

VIP Tickets: Include a buffet breakfast of eggs, bacon & sausage, and toast and an exclusive VIP hour from at 11am and 12 Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials for $75

General Admission: Includes 8 Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials for $30. Doors open for GA at noon and event concludes at 2pm.

In addition to best Bloody Mary, guests will vote for best garnish and best table decor. Best Bloody Mary walks with bragging rights and a $500 cash prize! Purchase your tickets here.

To enter, click here. There is a $25 entrance fee that will include with Vodka, sample cups, ice and a covered table.

For full details, visit Dayton 937.