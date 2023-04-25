DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the weather begins to warm up, you might be wanting a reason to spend more time outside. The Biggest Week in American Birding is the perfect excuse to get some fresh air, and it is quickly approaching!

The 10-day festival, hosted by Black Swamp Bird Observatory, takes place from May 5-14 in northwest Ohio, “The Warbler Capital of the World!” Perfect for beginners or long-time birders, this high-flying attraction has guided birding trips and workshops to teach all about birdwatching.

Tyler Ficker from the Black Swamp Bird Observatory joined the Living Dayton team with details on the festival. Click the video for more details.