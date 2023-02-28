DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The NCAA basketball tournament is quickly approaching, meaning it’s almost time for The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge!

Eric Energy joined to Living Dayton team to talk about all things science, technology, engineering and math. He even showed off vortex fog rings!

You can watch Eric make the fog rings in the video above, but you can get the full experience and more at The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge!

At The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge, children can participate in fun experiments and engage in STEM learning. Eric Energy said parents might also find themselves having a great time!

The event will take place on March 12, and the opening ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m.

Registration is free and now open online. Click here for more details or to register.