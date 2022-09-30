DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The 39th annual Coats for Kids is happening now! Over the years, this campaign has collected over 500,000 coats and winter accessories for children and adults in need in the Miami Valley.

Mike Lehner, Director of Marketing and Development at Catholic Social Services, joined the Living Dayton crew in the studio to share the importance of these winter essentials for all of Miami Valley.

The campaign runs through October 14th, and distribution day occurs on November 4th.

For donations, items can be dropped off at 4595 South Dixie Drive in Moraine, along with multiple other locations.