DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you hike, bike, ride or paddle, the 2023 MetroParks Trails Challenge is officially on!

From Feb. 1 to Oct. 31, you can participate in the MetroParks Trails Challenge that spans the 28 trails of Five Rivers MetroParks.

You can complete just one trail or all 28 of them for a chance to win prizes! Use the Five Rivers MetroParks mobile app to track your progress.

Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Jordan Hart said the challenge offers something for everyone and is a great way to get outdoors!

You can register for the MetroParks Trails Challenge here.

