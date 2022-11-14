DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Thanksgiving can be one of the most challenging holidays of the year to host. This is due to wide variety of dishes for a large number of people; you’re not just making spaghetti and meatballs.

However, BestReviews shared some tips to make hosting Thanksgiving much easier. If you have a strategy in place and you do a few simple tasks in preparation for the event, you can have as much fun as your guests.

BestReviews’ cooking and baking expert Andrea Boudewijn joins Scott Moak to discuss holiday hosting tips for Thanksgiving.

THE EASIEST WAY TO DECORATE YOUR THANKSGIVING TABLE

It’s Thanksgiving. The focus of the holiday is a lavish spread of food. Your table is going to be filled with serving trays and bowls. The trick is to get all the food on the table while keeping the space looking festive. This is actually much easier to do than it sounds.

First, make sure you have room for every serving tray and bowl on your table. As much as you want the table to look great, if there’s not enough room for the food, you will lose some hosting points.

Next, consider any space between the trays and food. You want to fill those areas with fall decorations. You can use pinecones, wheat stalks, flowers, wrapped candy, mini pumpkins, artificial leaves, greens, figurines and more.

THANKSGIVING COOKING HACK THAT WILL CUT YOUR WORK IN HALF

Cooking the Thanksgiving turkey is a matter of pride. It is the main event of the holiday. If you are hosting, it is a given that you will make the turkey. The stuffing and any traditional family recipes should also be homemade. However, the same does not necessarily hold true for other dishes.

Consider cooking only half of the meal yourself, whether it is appetizers, special dietary requests, desserts or other side dishes. Order the other half from your favorite restaurant. With this method, you can still have a home-cooked meal but with less stress and less work, which means more energy for Black Friday shopping.

WHAT IS BRINING?

The key to getting a tender, flavorful turkey is brining. Brining involves submerging the meat in a solution of water, salt and other spices and seasonings. The salt allows the turkey to retain more moisture, which causes the muscle fibers to swell and unravel, making it tender. Additionally, the water trapped inside the turkey can’t evaporate, so the meat is juicier. To make this whole process easier, brine your turkey in a food-safe bucket with a lid.

