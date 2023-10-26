DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving is just a month away and Frisch’s Big Boy has your dinner and dessert options covered so you can spend more time with loved ones on the holiday.

Chef John Zenk & Ann Moore with Frisch’s Big Boy shared all of the delicious details on their dessert options and deals!

Their pies are not limited to just the classic pumpkin, although that option is scrumptious. They also offer pecan pie, apple pie, cherry pie, coconut cream pie, peanut butter cream pie, and chocolate silk cream pie.

And not only are these desserts fantastic, but their prices are too! Frisch’s Big Boy is running a bundle from November 1st through November 30th offering:

Buy 1 pie for $13.99 each

Buy 2 pies for $13.00 each

Buy 3 pies for $12.00 each

Buy 4 pies for $11.00 each

The week of Thanksgiving, they will be offering the bundle deal with 3 pie and 4 pie purchases.

Anyone that purchases 2 pies in November will receive a free Frisch’s pie cutter (while supplies last).

Their Thanksgiving Dinner comes in 3 sizes. A single serving size, a family meal and a family feast (with the option to add on a pie to the family feast).

For more information, watch the video above, visit any of their restaurants, or visit their website.

**This segment is Sponsored by Frisch’s Big Boy**