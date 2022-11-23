DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We visited Chevrolet of Troy to test drive a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado!

Jacob Shepherd, Dealer Principal at Chevrolet of Troy rode along to share some information about the truck!

According to Jacob, the 2022 Chevy Silverado is versatile and gets great gas mileage. It’s also fully customizable which can be done at Chevrolet of Troy!

It’s great for towing and also hauling the family. Jacob said it’s the most popular vehicle for the money.

When asked what feature draws people in the most Jacob said, “Price. The truck has the capability of so many things. It’s so versatile and priced like right at a sweet point for a new Silverado.”

From heated seats to remote start this truck is perfect for the cold weather!

You can find Chevrolet of Troy at 1375 S. Market St. and test drive a Silverado for yourself!

*This segment is sponsored by Chevrolet of Troy.*