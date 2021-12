Sharing “Shoot up Your School” TikTok without reporting …

Viewer donates $1,000 of fabric for veteran quilts

Box truck rear-ends a semi, police say driver was …

Miami Valley schools address nationwide TikTok threat

Valley View Local Schools moves to hybrid learning …

Can you help? Where to donate supplies for Kentucky …

Ohio jobless claims drop for beginning of December

Former doctor gets jail time and probation in child …

Interview with new Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal

3-year-old girl, father dead after Trotwood shooting

3-year-old reported shot in Trotwood