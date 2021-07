COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - In her new role as President of the US Conference of Mayors, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is calling on Congress to take immediate action on a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Mayor Whaley is scheduled to meet with President Biden in Washington Wednesday afternoon to talk about how local communities will be impacted. The Conference of Mayors says failing infrastructure is one of the most pressing and unifying challenges facing the country.