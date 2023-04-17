DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – It’s never too late to teach your kids business skills, side hustles and entrepreneurship. Eric from River Valley Credit Union shared a great free program where kids can learn these skills early on. Lemonade Day takes place on Saturday July 29 and it’s not too late to sign up! Watch the video above to learn more or click here to register.

River Valley Credit Union is the presenting sponsor and is responsible for bringing lemonade day to the Miami Valley. The app and lessons are completely free.

*This segment was sponsored by River valley Credit Union*