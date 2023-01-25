DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — ‘Tis the season to watch your mailbox or inbox for your 2022 tax documents. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared tips on what to look for.

There’s a lot to consider before you start your taxes or hand off your documents to someone to prepare for you.

Make sure you are checking:

Your mailbox

Your email

Your online statements.

What should you look for?

W-2 from your employer or 1099 for unemployment

1099 from your savings account that generate interest – don’t forget your HSA

1098 if you Paid interest on a mortgage Have student loan interest

Statements for IRA, investments or retirement accounts

What else should you remember?

Records or receipts of business expenses,

charitable donations,

records of income or expenses aside from your primary employer,

If you work from home receipts from your home office

Gambling income

