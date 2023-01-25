DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — ‘Tis the season to watch your mailbox or inbox for your 2022 tax documents. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared tips on what to look for.
There’s a lot to consider before you start your taxes or hand off your documents to someone to prepare for you.
Make sure you are checking:
- Your mailbox
- Your email
- Your online statements.
What should you look for?
- W-2 from your employer or 1099 for unemployment
- 1099 from your savings account that generate interest – don’t forget your HSA
- 1098 if you
- Paid interest on a mortgage
- Have student loan interest
- Statements for IRA, investments or retirement accounts
What else should you remember?
- Records or receipts of business expenses,
- charitable donations,
- records of income or expenses aside from your primary employer,
- If you work from home receipts from your home office
- Gambling income
*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*