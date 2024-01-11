DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Two delicious dishes combined into one! These Ahi Tuna Poke Tacos from The Syndicate are a perfect fusion of sushi and Hispanic cuisine.

Chef David Lani from The Syndicate shared this week’s special dish. He explained what sushi grade tuna entails and showed how to create their tasty tacos!

He fried up some flour tortillas, and covered the ahi tuna in a teriyaki sauce and added a creamy coleslaw on top. Then, he added a tasty sweet and spicy sauce with mango, green onions, and limes to garnish.

For further information, head to their website for their full menu!