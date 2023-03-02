DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A sweet treat has arrived in downtown Tipp City! The Rad Candy Company is home to retro candy and sugary sweets galore.

Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, shared some of their unique treats, and said their hope is to bring nostalgia with the flavor of retro candy from the 80s and 90s.

Underwood also said the store will sell novelty toy items, vintage sports cards and non-sports cards as well as old wax packs.

The store is located in downtown Tipp City at 114 E. Main St.

For more information, visit the Rad Candy Company’s Facebook here.