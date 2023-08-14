DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the freshness of summer with this salad from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited the Living Dayton Kitchen on Monday and made her signature Nicoise salad with fresh summer vegetables, herbs, tuna and more! She says it’s one of the most popular Mediterranean summer salads.

Here are ingredients (serving for two)

10oz green beans trimmed

10oz small waxy potatoes

2 large juicy vine- ripened tomatoes, cut into wedges

Or 1 cup cherry tomatoes cut into half

6oz canned tuna in oil, drained

1 red onion or 1/2 cup pickled red onion

2 hard-cooked eggs cut into fourths

1/4 black olives

2 tbs capers

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

1 cup lettuce

Some anchovy fillets in oil ( optional)

Vinaigrette

1/2 extra virgin olive oil

3 tbs. Red or white wine vinegar

1/2 tbs sugar or honey

1 tbs Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves crushed

1 tbs chopped Italian parsley

1 tbs fresh thyme or fresh chives

Salt and pepper

