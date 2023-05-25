DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – They’re all the buzz around town, it’s sweet, it’s crispy, it’s Hunny Bee’s Chicken! Sam Hall, Hunny Bee’s manager shared some of their new summer menu items in the Living Dayton Kitchen.

Sam prepared their buzz wrap, which is made up of Chicken Tenders, fresh Lettuce, Pickles, and Hive Sauce wrapped in a warm Tortilla. Their Hive Sauce is composed of ketchup, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and a secret blend of seasonings.

Plus, you need a drink to go with your meal! Sam talked the details on their refreshing Orange Creamsicle shake.

She discussed their chicken and waffles dish, their delicious milkshakes and summer drinks, and some other menu items.

