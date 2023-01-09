DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – They’re all the buzz around town, it’s sweet, it’s crispy, it’s Hunny Bee’s Chicken! Joe Niehaus, Co-Founder and Operator of Hunny Bee’s shared some of their top menu items in the Living Dayton Kitchen.

Joe prepared their fresh Garlic Butter Toast along with their signature Hive Sauce. Their Hive Sauce is composed of ketchup, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and a secret blend of seasonings.

He discussed their chicken and waffles dish, their Hun Bun, and their delicious milkshakes.

Do you want a FREE MILKSHAKE? Anyone who visits Hunny Bee’s in store on Monday, January 9th, 2023, and mentions Living Dayton will receive a FREE milkshake with any purchase.