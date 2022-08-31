DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Fall, pumpkin and apple pie have all arrived in the Living Dayton Kitchen! That’s thanks to Donald Butler, owner of Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream. He joined the Living Dayton team and made a delicious Peaches and Cream Quackwich along with an Apple Pie Milkshake.

With the shake, Butler combined Apple Pie filling with milk, vanilla ice cream, brown sugar, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal to make the delicious dessert.

For the Quackwich, Butler said he combined a hot Jim’s doughnut with cold ice cream. Peach ice cream stuffed doughnut, drizzled with sweet cream and topped with powdered sugar and fresh peaches. De-lish!