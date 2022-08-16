DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Get a taste and feel of island life with this Trinidad street food. Shafton Greene started the Soca Food Truck because he couldn’t find this cuisine in the Miami Valley.

With handmade tortillas covered in delicious spices, you’re sure to get a flavor like no other. “99.9% of our food is freshly made every day,” Greene said.

With chicken, shrimp, goat and vegan options, Soca has something for everyone! If you’re wanting to track down this unique and delectable food, you can find the truck’s location on their Facebook Page.