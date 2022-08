DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Representing Route 63 and Lucia, Miami Valley Gaming cooked up some delicious dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen.

Miami Valley Gaming Executive Chef, David Glynn, demonstrated how to cook one of Lucia’s dishes. It’s their vegetable pasta, called Penne Aglio E Olio.

Glynn also shared several Route 63 dishes, the High Stakes Burger, their Classic Club, the Meatloaf Mash and their Bacon Bombs.