DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Keep you summers cool while keeping your stovetop and oven off! These two Simply Savory recipes from Rachel Blanks require no baking and no heat. Try this delicious Corn Salad or Peaches and Cream Trifle.
For the Corn Salad all you need is:
- Corn
- Mayonnaise
- Chopped Red and Green Bell Pepper
- Chopped onion
- Shredded Cheese
- Chili Cheese Fritos
For the Peaches and Cream Trifle, you’ll need
- Whipped topping
- Pre-Made Pound Cake
- Instant Pudding
- Sliced Peaches
Don’t miss out on these tasty and easy dishes for the summer.