DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Keep you summers cool while keeping your stovetop and oven off! These two Simply Savory recipes from Rachel Blanks require no baking and no heat. Try this delicious Corn Salad or Peaches and Cream Trifle.

For the Corn Salad all you need is:

Corn

Mayonnaise

Chopped Red and Green Bell Pepper

Chopped onion

Shredded Cheese

Chili Cheese Fritos

For the Peaches and Cream Trifle, you’ll need

Whipped topping

Pre-Made Pound Cake

Instant Pudding

Sliced Peaches

Don’t miss out on these tasty and easy dishes for the summer.