DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As students are preparing to go back to school, many folks might be thinking about student loans. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared a few student loan tips for those heading back to campus.

Eric said to start with college scholarships and grant options. After that, consider a federal loan, which usually has lower interest rates and better overall benefits than private student loans.

When applying for a federal loan, Eric said you don’t need to borrow the maximum. Borrowing less means the debt will be easier to pay off down the road.

He said when it comes time to pay off the loan, never fall behind on payments, and start early! Eric suggested starting in college if possible.

