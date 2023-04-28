DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In 2022, homeowners spent an average of $8,484 on home improvement projects. Despite rising interest rates, 50% of people expect to spend the same amount in 2023 — with 28% planning to spend less and 22% expecting to spend more

Sheri Sword, BBB VP of Communications, sat down with the Living Dayton team to share some tips for home improvement.

Sword suggested making a plan for what you want done, keeping your budget in mind. Then, get recommendations. Ask friends and family who they’ve used in the past. You can also contact the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) for a list of members in your area.

For more tips and further details, watch the video above or visit the BBB’s website.