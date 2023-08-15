DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nothing says warm weather quite like a beer on the patio! As we round out the summer season, you might be wanting to kick your feet back, have a drink with some appetizers and enjoy the heat of August.

Colin Barnhardt with Lock 27 shared some snacks and beers that pair perfectly with a relaxing sunny day.

Their American brew, Hank, complements any savory dish, especially their chicken nachos. The loaded nachos are topped with smoked guisado chicken, tortilla chips, nacho, jalapenos, lettuce and tomatoes.

For more details, visit their website or watch the video above.