DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The holiday season is over and it’s time to start taking down decorations! Tim Pritchard with Five Rivers MetroParks joined us to talk about the light recycling program.

According to Tim, recycling holiday lights is a great eco-friendly option for old lights you no longer want!

Tim said this program runs through March 1 and you can drop off lights at six different locations. Find out where you can recycle lights here.

