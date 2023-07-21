DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nothing gets folks in the mood for an event like a delicious dessert! Celebrating the Dayton Air Show means some sky-high sweets for the weekend with a taste of Ashley’s Pastries!

Owner Theresa Hammons shared how to make some aerodynamic cupcakes and cookies!

Ashley’s Pastry Shop is very active on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, if you want to try these desserts or see some of their other sweet treats. You can also find their website here.

Watch the video above for further details.