DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring and summer mean the social events calendar is ramping up! Brian Johnson, event producer, joined the Living Dayton team with all the details on the happenings around town!

The Party Wizards are brandishing their axes again for “Wizards in the Round” at The Trolley Stop on April 21st at 7 p.m. There will be nine singer songwriters, telling stories and singing songs.

With May on the horizon, you might be looking for plans for Cinco de Mayo! Yellowcab Tavern is hosting Dayton Taco Fest on May 5th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These food truck rallies are in celebration of their 10-year anniversary! With tons of vendors serving tacos and more, this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss!

Here’s the current confirmed food truck list:

The Pizza Bandit

Kung Fu BBQ

Blind Dogs

I Heart Ice Cream

Claybourne Grill

Crusin Cusine

Empanadas & More

Yummy Gyro

The Forking Pierogi

Macarons Galore

Spin City Cotton Candy

Diamond Daiquiri’s

Fifty5 Rivers

