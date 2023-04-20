DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring and summer mean the social events calendar is ramping up! Brian Johnson, event producer, joined the Living Dayton team with all the details on the happenings around town!
The Party Wizards are brandishing their axes again for “Wizards in the Round” at The Trolley Stop on April 21st at 7 p.m. There will be nine singer songwriters, telling stories and singing songs.
With May on the horizon, you might be looking for plans for Cinco de Mayo! Yellowcab Tavern is hosting Dayton Taco Fest on May 5th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
These food truck rallies are in celebration of their 10-year anniversary! With tons of vendors serving tacos and more, this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss!
Here’s the current confirmed food truck list:
- The Pizza Bandit
- Kung Fu BBQ
- Blind Dogs
- I Heart Ice Cream
- Claybourne Grill
- Crusin Cusine
- Empanadas & More
- Yummy Gyro
- The Forking Pierogi
- Macarons Galore
- Spin City Cotton Candy
- Diamond Daiquiri’s
- Fifty5 Rivers
For more information, watch the video above!