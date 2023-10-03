DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Greene County Veterans Services is working to honor and celebrate veterans while also providing resources to help them thrive. Tim Pennartz and Jeff Henderson with Greene County Veterans Services shared the events and resources that can benefit veterans and their families.

It’s always a good time to celebrate and honor those who have served in the military, and that’s just what the Warrior Resiliency Program does by creating a community for veterans to feel comfortable.

The team is a peer-based group that welcomes interactions between people who share similar experiences of being diagnosed with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, or both.

The group has quarterly events, but also meets the 2nd Wednesday of each month. For further information, visit their website or watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Greene County Veterans Services*