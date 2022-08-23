DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Greene County Veterans Services is working to honor and celebrate veterans while also providing resources to help them thrive. Tim Espich, executive director of Greene County Veterans Services, joined us in the studio to share the events happening in the near future.

Greene County Veterans Services is holding the Greene County Veterans Hall of Fame along with a Resource Fair happening on Monday, September 26.

Nominations packets for the Hall of Fame are due by September 1st.

Espich said it it important to honor veterans for both their time serving outside of the country, but also for the impact they’ve made within the country.

“The Hall of Fame really takes those folks that serve their country and takes a look at the things they’ve done locally,” Espich said.

This segment is sponsored by Greene County Veterans Resource Center.