DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Rotary Club and Beavercreek High School Music Program are partnering up to host the 2023 Community Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15 at Beavercreek High School.

For just $5, visitors can get all the pancakes, sausage, orange juice, and coffee that they could dream of! All while listening to the members of the Beavercreek High School music programs.

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit both the Beavercreek High School Music Program and Beavercreek Rotary Club.

Tickets are available at the door, or purchase in advance from Beavercreek High School Music Program Members or Beavercreek Rotarians.