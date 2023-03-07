DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Cars, cats and pets galore! Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton & Jay Schmitt shared their furry friend Teddy, as well as more information on the “You Drive, They Thrive” Test Drive Campaign.

The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group is holding their “You Drive, They Thrive” test drive campaign from March 1st through April 30th. For every test drive taken at one of their eight locations, they will donate $50 to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Additionally, for each vehicle financed with Ally as a result of a test drive, Jeff Schmitt Auto Group and Ally will donate an additional $50.

The campaign has raised $40,000 for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton over the last four years.

To be eligible, all test drives must take place at one of these eight Jeff Schmitt Auto Group dealership locations:

*This segment is Sponsored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group*