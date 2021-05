DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Alex Garfin who plays Jordan Kent and Jordan Elsass who plays Jonathan Kent in “Superman & Lois”. They share what it’s like to play Superman’s sons.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays on the CW Network @ 9PM ET /8C.

The show returns after a hiatus on Tuesday, May 18, 9PM ET/PT.