DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The warm weather has reached the Miami Valley and that means the sweet treats of spring and summer have arrived in the Living Dayton Kitchen! That’s thanks to Donald Butler, owner of Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream. He joined the Living Dayton team and made some delicious Sundaes!

The Ice Cream Nacho Sundae has arrived at Ducky’s, and it is made up of vanilla soft serve covering waffle cone chips topped off with strawberries, chocolate chips, and spearmint coconut as lettuce. If you want to customize your nachos, you can choose any topping, from Oreos to peanut butter cups.

Ducky’s Cinnamon Roll Sundae is a new addition to the menu. Vanilla soft serve is laid atop a warm cinnamon roll from Jim’s Donuts, topped with cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and a cherry, of course!

For further information, head to their website or click on the video above to get the full details from Donald!