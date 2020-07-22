Summer Trends At Brim

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Check out all the latest summer trends at Brim!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS