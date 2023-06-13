DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Turning apples into fun patriotic treats, Heather Ekola from Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples shared some fun summer treats with the Living Dayton team.

Using Washington Honeycrisp apples, Heather creates some of the most adorable delicious treats you can imagine! Check out the video above to see how she assembles these apples.

If you are interested in making caramel apples, or maybe another craft, Heather is offering over 100 classes throughout the summer!

To sign up for classes or for more information, click here.