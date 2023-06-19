DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is well underway and you might be eager to get to your vacation! Kara Hitchens with AAA shared some important insight into this summer’s travel trends.

According to Kara, more people are flying and cruising this summer compared to last year. With the higher volume of air travelers, Kara recommended that you get to the airport at least two hours early.

Taking a road trip instead? Kara has some good news: gas prices are lower than last summer! And although gas prices will always fluctuate, this summer is looking to be cheaper than in 2022.

