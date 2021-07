DAYTON , Ohio (WDTN) - Even with The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services reporting 947 fewer unemployment claims than last week, many industries like restaurants, are struggling to find employees. "Most restaurants, businesses, retail especially aren't set up to provide because staffing has been quite the challenge," said Pizza Bandit Owner Brian Johnson.

Johnson says he's had to get creative to find ways to accommodate customers. "You see a lot of places reducing service hours, and quite frankly we've been wanting to expand pizza bandits hours, but we're just not able to do that until we get more people on staff," said Johnson.