DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Need a taste of summer? Check out these Summer Beer & Food Pairings from The City Moms!
Jeanine Bobenmoyer shared a tasty drink and appetizer combo that you won’t want to miss.
Classic Garage Beer Shandy
Ingredients:
- 1 can of Garage Beer
- ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2-3 tbsp simple syrup (to taste)
- 6-8 oz sparkling water
Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Beer Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds, any flavor
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 cup beer
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 oz cream cheese
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
For further details, check out their website or watch the video above!