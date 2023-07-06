DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Need a taste of summer? Check out these Summer Beer & Food Pairings from The City Moms!

Jeanine Bobenmoyer shared a tasty drink and appetizer combo that you won’t want to miss.

Classic Garage Beer Shandy

Ingredients:

1 can of Garage Beer

¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

2-3 tbsp simple syrup (to taste)

6-8 oz sparkling water

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds, any flavor

2 Tbsp. butter

1 cup beer

1/2 tsp paprika

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 oz cream cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

For further details, check out their website or watch the video above!