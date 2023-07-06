DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Need a taste of summer? Check out these Summer Beer & Food Pairings from The City Moms!

Jeanine Bobenmoyer shared a tasty drink and appetizer combo that you won’t want to miss.

Classic Garage Beer Shandy

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of Garage Beer
  • ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 2-3 tbsp simple syrup (to taste)
  • 6-8 oz sparkling water

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

  • Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds, any flavor
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 cup beer
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper 
  • 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 oz cream cheese
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

For further details, check out their website or watch the video above!