DAYTON, Ohio – Nothing says summer like barbeque and blueberries! Dewey’s Pizza shared some summer favorites off of their seasonal menu.

Chuck Lipp showed the Living Dayton team how to make Dewey’s Blueberry Almond salad and Backyard BBQ pizza.

For a taste of summer, their Blueberry Almond salad is fresh and light! It’s made up of field greens, fresh blueberries, Marcona almonds, Parmesan cheese, and house made lemon-ginger vinaigrette dressing.

Their Backyard BBQ Pizza is made with olive oil, mozzarella, white cheddar, pulled pork, red onions, house made spiced mango BBQ sauce, pineapple, and cilantro after the bake.

For more details, visit their website or watch the video above to hear further details from Chuck!