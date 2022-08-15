DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Even though fall is quickly approaching, this Summer Salad with Asparagus Sauce from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine is a must have before the end of the season.

Azra shares a salad composed of fresh tomatoes, burrata, peach and fig among many other delicious items.

In addition to the scrumptious summer salad — Azra has something else to share. After 22 years at Second Street Market, Azra is retiring. While Second Street Market will continue on, she will be spending more time with family — while still making desserts to share!

Azra has made an impact on the entire Miami Valley community, as well as Living Dayton. But not to worry! Azra will still be joining us in the Living Dayton Kitchen so you can see her latest recipes.