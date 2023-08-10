DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer is meant for sipping! Melanie Cedargren, Founder and Owner of The Spicy Olive, shared her recipe for a scrumptious shrub mocktail with the perfect summer flavors to round out the season.

She shared The Spicy Olive’s Lemon Blueberry Thyme Shrub. In addition to the fresh ingredients, she uses their August flavors of the month: Sicilian Lemon white balsamic and Calabrian Pesto olive oil.

Ingredients:

2 cups The Spicy Olive’s Sicilian Lemon white balsamic

1 cup fresh blueberries crushed

2” sprig fresh thyme (optional)

8 cups chilled sparkling water

Directions:

In a one-liter container add crushed blueberries. Pour the balsamic over the fruit and let it sit for 1-4 hours in the refrigerator. Strain and keep refrigerated and tightly covered for up to one month. Then, add 1-2 tablespoons of infused drinking vinegar to 8 oz. of chilled sparkling water. Serve over ice.

